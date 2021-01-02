Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.61

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.61 and traded as high as $136.40. Assurant shares last traded at $136.22, with a volume of 233,062 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

