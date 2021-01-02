Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.04. Applied Minerals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 6,946,035 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

