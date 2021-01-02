Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE TKC opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 719,618 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 595.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 166,362 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 145.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 84,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

