RLI (NYSE:RLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $104.15 on Thursday. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 21.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RLI by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 99.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

