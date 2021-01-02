Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.16. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $99,118.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,620,536 shares of company stock worth $8,343,988. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

