BidaskClub Lowers Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.51.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $789.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

