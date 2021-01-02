Aberdeen Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) was down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 44,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 45,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,835 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

