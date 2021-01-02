EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Head to Head Contrast

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EnSync and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A DTE Energy 11.30% 11.43% 3.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnSync and DTE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync $11.93 million 0.05 -$12.97 million N/A N/A DTE Energy $12.67 billion 1.85 $1.17 billion $6.30 19.27

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EnSync and DTE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A DTE Energy 0 5 11 0 2.69

DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $132.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.00%. Given DTE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than EnSync.

Volatility & Risk

EnSync has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DTE Energy beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 700 distribution substations and 445,200 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 20,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,305,000 service pipelines; and 1,285,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Gulf Coast, Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 23 gas recovery sites; and 10 reduced emissions fuel facilities. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

