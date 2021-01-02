Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce $58.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $63.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $194.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.66 million to $194.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $223.41 million, with estimates ranging from $208.21 million to $238.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,980 shares of company stock worth $587,975. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,561 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNK opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

