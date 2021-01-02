BidaskClub Downgrades Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $63.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,663.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,977 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after acquiring an additional 519,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,716,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

