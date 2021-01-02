Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.13.

TPTX stock opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.49. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $134.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after buying an additional 780,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,123,000 after buying an additional 411,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after buying an additional 130,148 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

