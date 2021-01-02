Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $3,341,002 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 155,107 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 24.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,662,000 after acquiring an additional 151,495 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 111,338 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,394,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

