$909.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post sales of $909.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $805.90 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPR opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
