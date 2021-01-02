$909.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post sales of $909.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $805.90 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

