$909.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post sales of $909.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $805.90 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,443 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 778,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR opened at $39.09 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

