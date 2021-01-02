$909.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post sales of $909.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $805.90 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,443 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 778,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR opened at $39.09 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.