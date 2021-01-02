Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.36 Million

Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post sales of $72.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.70 million and the lowest is $50.20 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $282.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $370.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.17 million to $402.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $577.77 million, with estimates ranging from $475.29 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.04.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

