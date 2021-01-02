Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv is an independent exploration and production (E&P) operator with an attractive oil and gas production portfolio in three major North American unconventional basins: Montney, Anadarko and the Permian. Following the Newfield acquisition in 2019, the company has achieved a higher liquids focus, greater scale and cost synergies. Ovintiv has done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Ovintiv’s cash flows will also receive downside protection from attractive oil and gas hedges. But similar to other E&P names, lower commodity price realizations have dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Focus on multiple acreages and a high debt level are the other negatives in the Ovintiv story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,910.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,425,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ovintiv by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $11,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

