Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.89.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at $812,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Genpact by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 282.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 36,385 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Genpact by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.