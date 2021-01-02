Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.69.
Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $215.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.
In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $386,769. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
