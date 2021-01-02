Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $215.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $386,769. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

