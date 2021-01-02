Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 867,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,807,000 after purchasing an additional 213,373 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.