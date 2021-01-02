Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Haverty Furniture Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $503.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

