GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.33

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.33 and traded as high as $84.11. GATX shares last traded at $83.18, with a volume of 134,282 shares changing hands.
GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti boosted their price target on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GATX by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in GATX by 98.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
