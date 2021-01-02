GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.33

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.33 and traded as high as $84.11. GATX shares last traded at $83.18, with a volume of 134,282 shares changing hands.

GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti boosted their price target on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GATX by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in GATX by 98.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

