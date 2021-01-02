ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.59

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.59 and traded as high as $74.77. ICF International shares last traded at $74.33, with a volume of 132,775 shares traded.

ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.10 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ICF International by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ICF International by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

