(SHGFF) (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Shares Up 2.5%

(SHGFF) (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.91. 106,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 114,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

About (SHGFF) (OTCMKTS:SHGFF)

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based cannabis healthcare technology platform. It connects patients, physicians, and suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication. It operates through the United States and Canada segments.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for (SHGFF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (SHGFF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.