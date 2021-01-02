Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 4%

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) was down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.43. Approximately 63,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 295,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GAU shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.84, a current ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

