BidaskClub Downgrades Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Buy

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $112.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $111,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $6,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 812,030 shares of company stock valued at $64,735,063. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.