J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,481,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 446,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after acquiring an additional 584,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.