Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. ValuEngine lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,280.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average is $92.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $141,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 312,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $29,811,822.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,781,357 shares of company stock worth $182,076,275. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Datadog by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

