PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

PEP opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

