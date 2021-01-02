PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.
PEP opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.
