ValuEngine Downgrades Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) to Sell

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
