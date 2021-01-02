Analysts Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post $36.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.87 million to $37.90 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $11.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $164.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.70 million to $171.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $181.20 million, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $262.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,126 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $45.36 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

