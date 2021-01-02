$269.95 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $269.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.60 million and the lowest is $267.60 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $293.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

NYSE ASB opened at $17.05 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 758,499 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $6,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 506.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 499,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 417,296 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 120.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 626,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 342,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

