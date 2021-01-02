Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Get Dana alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dana by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 745,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 150,471 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.