Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.35.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.84. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

