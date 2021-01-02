BidaskClub Downgrades Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to Hold

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

ENV opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.00 and a beta of 1.54. Envestnet has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $3,332,217.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 278,701 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,510.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,167.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

