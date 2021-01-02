Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $35.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 185.0% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 357,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 244.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 230,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 163,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

