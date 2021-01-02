500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

WBAI stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. 500.com has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

