Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WLKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

WLKP opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of $839.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

