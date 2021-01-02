Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). 17,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 74,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £132.84 million and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.51.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

