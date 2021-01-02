U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USX. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of USX stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $339.28 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

