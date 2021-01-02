Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.69 and last traded at $53.65. 28,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 21,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 394,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 190,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,245,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.