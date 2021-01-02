Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to announce $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.65 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $17.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.05 billion to $18.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $123.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

