Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $36.40 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
WB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, CLSA raised their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.06.
WB opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weibo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.