Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $36.40 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, CLSA raised their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.06.

WB opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weibo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

