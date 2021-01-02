Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.