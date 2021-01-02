The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

SBTX stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, acquired 47,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps acquired 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,284 shares of company stock worth $1,454,964 in the last quarter.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

