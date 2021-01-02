Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

