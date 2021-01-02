CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

CMCT stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $211.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.84.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

