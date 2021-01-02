Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

SKT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.91.

SKT stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.79 million, a P/E ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

