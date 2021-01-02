Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $566.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.