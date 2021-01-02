BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Downgraded by Truist

Truist cut shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.86.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 253.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $150,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.