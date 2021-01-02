Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 81,526 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,740% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,430 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.